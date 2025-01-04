Ball State plays Kent State after Hill’s 25-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-3) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Ball State Cardinals (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-3)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Kent State after Jermahri Hill scored 25 points in Ball State’s 89-76 win against the Anderson (IN) Ravens.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-0 in home games. Kent State is the best team in the MAC in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Cardinals are 1-3 in road games. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Kent State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10.8 points.

Hill is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.