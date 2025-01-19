Ball State hosts Toledo after Goss’ 23-point outing

Toledo Rockets (12-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (12-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Ball State after Khera Goss scored 23 points in Toledo’s 80-65 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals have gone 8-1 in home games. Ball State ranks third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Rockets are 4-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Kendall Carruthers averaging 2.8.

Ball State scores 74.8 points, 11.4 more per game than the 63.4 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Rockets face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cardinals.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

