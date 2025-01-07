Ball State hosts Miami (OH) after Craft’s 20-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Ball State after Kam Craft scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 93-79 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 at home. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Ball State averages 75.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.7 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 13.0 more points per game (83.2) than Ball State gives up to opponents (70.2).

The Cardinals and RedHawks meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Craft is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

