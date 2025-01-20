Ball State hosts Goss and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (12-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (12-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Ball State after Khera Goss scored 23 points in Toledo’s 80-65 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 8-1 on their home court. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Richard averaging 2.6.

The Rockets are 4-2 in MAC play. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Robinson averaging 6.0.

Ball State scores 74.8 points, 11.4 more per game than the 63.4 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 10.2 more points per game (70.4) than Ball State allows (60.2).

The Cardinals and Rockets square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals.

Goss averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.