Ball State hosts Craft and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Ball State after Kam Craft scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 93-79 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals are 3-2 in home games. Ball State averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The RedHawks have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Peter Suder averaging 6.8.

Ball State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and RedHawks face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Craft is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

