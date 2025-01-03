Ball State hosts Central Michigan following Becki’s 22-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-4, 1-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-4, 1-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Central Michigan after Ally Becki scored 22 points in Ball State’s 68-55 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in home games. Ball State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

Ball State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Kingery averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Madi Morson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.