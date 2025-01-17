Ball State hosts Brown and Akron

Akron Zips (9-8, 3-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-4, 5-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-8, 3-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-4, 5-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Ball State after Shelbee Brown scored 20 points in Akron’s 75-55 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in home games. Ball State scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Zips have gone 3-2 against MAC opponents. Akron is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Ball State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Akron averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cardinals.

Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 9.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

