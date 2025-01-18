Ball State hosts Akron after Brown’s 20-point outing

Akron Zips (9-8, 3-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-4, 5-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-8, 3-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-4, 5-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Ball State after Shelbee Brown scored 20 points in Akron’s 75-55 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 7-1 at home. Ball State is 11-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Zips have gone 3-2 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Ball State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Kingery averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.