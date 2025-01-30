Baldwin, Penn State Nittany Lions square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday,…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Penn State in Big Ten action Thursday.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-2 in home games. Penn State ranks seventh in college basketball with 41.5 points in the paint led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 9.2.

The Buckeyes are 4-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 2-4 in one-possession games.

Penn State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

John Mobley Jr. is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 12.3 points. Bruce Thornton is shooting 52.5% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

