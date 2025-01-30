Baker leads Drexel against Northeastern after 24-point showing

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 5-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-15, 0-7 CAA) Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces…

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 5-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-15, 0-7 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Northeastern after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 64-37 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Huskies have gone 0-6 at home. Northeastern allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

The Dragons have gone 5-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel scores 59.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Northeastern’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camille Clement averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Abigail Jegede is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Baker is averaging 19 points for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.