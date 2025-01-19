Baker leads Drexel against Hampton after 33-point game

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 2-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-5 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 2-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-5 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hampton after Amaris Baker scored 33 points in Drexel’s 64-57 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates are 2-5 in home games. Hampton has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Dragons have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

Hampton scores 57.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 59.9 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 59.1 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 69.4 Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Dragons square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Pirates.

Cara McCormack averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.