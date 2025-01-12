Baker and Drexel host Hofstra

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 2-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hofstra after Amaris Baker scored 24 points in Drexel’s 70-55 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride have gone 3-3 in home games. Hofstra is seventh in the CAA scoring 60.9 points while shooting 36.0% from the field.

The Dragons have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Drexel ranks ninth in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Deja Evans averaging 2.7.

Hofstra scores 60.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 59.5 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Dragons meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Pride.

Cara McCormack averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

