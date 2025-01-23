Baker and Drexel host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-8, 3-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-8, 3-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Charleston (SC) after Amaris Baker scored 22 points in Drexel’s 59-58 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons have gone 6-1 at home. Drexel has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 3-2 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Drexel makes 38.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Charleston (SC) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Cougars match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is shooting 42.5% and averaging 18.7 points for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Taylor Barbot is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

