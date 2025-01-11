Bailey scores 23, Davidson wins 74-64 against Fordham

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 23 points helped Davidson defeat Fordham 74-64 on Saturday. Bailey also contributed six rebounds…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey’s 23 points helped Davidson defeat Fordham 74-64 on Saturday.

Bailey also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Connor Kochera scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added six rebounds. Bobby Durkin shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Rams (8-9, 0-4) were led in scoring by Jackie Johnson III, who finished with 20 points. Fordham also got 20 points and five assists from Japhet Medor. Josh Rivera also had eight points and eight rebounds.

Davidson took the lead with 18:46 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-20 at halftime, with Kochera racking up 14 points. Davidson was outscored by Fordham in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Bailey led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Davidson visits La Salle and Fordham hosts UMass.

