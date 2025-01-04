Bailey scores 19 as Incarnate Word beats Stephen F. Austin 55-49

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 19 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Stephen F. Austin 55-49 on Saturday night. Bailey…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 19 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Stephen F. Austin 55-49 on Saturday night.

Bailey added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 Southland Conference). Jalin Anderson shot 5 of 14 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Lamin Sabally finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with six points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Keon Thompson led the way for the ‘Jacks (7-7, 0-3) with 17 points. SFA also got nine points from Chrishawn Christmas. Dominic Pangonis also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.