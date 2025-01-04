Bailey scores 18 as Wofford takes down East Tennessee State 81-78

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford’s 81-78 win against East Tennessee State on Saturday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford’s 81-78 win against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Bailey shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Terriers (7-8, 1-1 Southern Conference). Kyler Filewich added 16 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 2 for 9 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Jackson Sivills went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Quimari Peterson led the way for the Buccaneers (8-7, 1-1) with 18 points and four assists. John Buggs III added 16 points, four assists and three steals for East Tennessee State. Jaden Seymour also had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Wofford hosts Western Carolina and East Tennessee State goes on the road to play Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.