Bailey leads Rutgers against Nebraska after 20-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Nebraska after Ace Bailey scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 75-68 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 on their home court. Nebraska averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Nebraska’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers scores 7.3 more points per game (76.4) than Nebraska gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 8.5 points for the Cornhuskers.

Dylan Harper is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.