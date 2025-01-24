Bailey leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 28-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-8, 5-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-8, 5-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on SE Louisiana after Davion Bailey scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 85-78 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Sam Hines Jr. paces the Lions with 6.6 boards.

The Cardinals are 2-6 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana averages 71.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.0 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Dylan Hayman is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.