Bailey leads Davidson against George Mason

George Mason Patriots (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-7, 3-4 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-7, 3-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces George Mason after Reed Bailey scored 32 points in Davidson’s 72-66 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Durkin averaging 5.2.

The Patriots have gone 7-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Davidson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durkin averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Bailey is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

K.D. Johnson is averaging 6.9 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.