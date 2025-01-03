Bailey leads Davidson against Duquesne after 20-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Duquesne after Reed Bailey scored 20 points in Davidson’s 69-57 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Bailey averaging 3.4.

The Dukes have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Davidson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 67.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 69.4 Davidson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 11.1 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

