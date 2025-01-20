Bailey and Rutgers host Penn State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday,…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -7; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Penn State after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 85-82 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on their home court. Penn State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 84.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-4 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Penn State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Rutgers averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.3 points.

Dylan Harper is scoring 20.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

