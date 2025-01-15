Bailey and Rutgers host Nebraska

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Nebraska after Ace Bailey scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 75-68 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-0 in home games. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bailey averaging 6.0.

Nebraska is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 8.5 points for the Cornhuskers.

Dylan Harper is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.