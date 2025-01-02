Bailey and Rutgers host Indiana

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Indiana after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 91-64 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Hoosiers are 9-0 on their home court. Indiana is 10-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana averages 78.7 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 74.3 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hoosiers.

Dylan Harper is shooting 52.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

