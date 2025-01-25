Bailey and Incarnate Word host SE Louisiana

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-8, 5-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (11-8, 5-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays SE Louisiana after Davion Bailey scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 85-78 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. SE Louisiana has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

The Cardinals are 2-6 against conference opponents. Incarnate Word is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana scores 71.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.0 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Burton is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.9 points. Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 18 points for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

