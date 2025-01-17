Bailey and Gardner-Webb host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-13, 1-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 2-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-13, 1-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 2-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on South Carolina Upstate after Lauren Bailey scored 24 points in Gardner-Webb’s 71-70 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South scoring 20.2 points per game in the paint led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 4.0.

Gardner-Webb scores 64.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 71.4 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elze Motekaityte is averaging 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 32.3% and averaging 9.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

