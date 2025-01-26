Aziaha James scores 25, No. 20 N.C. State women beat Virginia Tech 85-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 25 points and Saniya Rivers added 17 on 7-of-11 shooting on Sunday night…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 25 points and Saniya Rivers added 17 on 7-of-11 shooting on Sunday night to help No. 20 North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech 85-57 for the Wolfpack’s fifth consecutive win.

Madison Hayes and Zoe Brooks scored 12 points apiece for N.C. State (16-4, 8-1 ACC), has won 12 of its last 13 games. The Wolfpack, who leads the all-time series 27-6, snapped a four-game skid against Virginia Tech.

Hayes made a layup to open the scoring 12 seconds into the game and N.C. State led the rest of the way. James hit a 3-pointer that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked an 11-0 run. Rivers stole the ball and took it the other way for a layup to cap the spurt and make it 26-8 and N.C. State used its highest-scoring first quarter (29 points) to take a 17-point lead into the second.

The Wolfpack made 19 of 30 (63%) from the field, limited Virginia Tech to 38% (12 of 32) shooting, and outscored the Hokies 16-0 in fast-break points before the break to take a 44-29 lead into halftime.

Carleigh Wenzel scored 18 points for Virginia Tech (14-6, 5-4). Carys Baker made 7 of 11 from the field and added 15 points. Rose Micheaux, who went into the game second on the team in scoring (12.8 per game) and first in rebounding (8.7), battled foul trouble and finished with four points and tied her season low with four rebounds.

Virginia Tech returns home to take on No. 3 Notre Dame on Thursday. N.C. State hits the road to play Thursday at Wake Forest.

