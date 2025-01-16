Aziaha James, Madison Hayes help No. 21 NC State women earn 10th straight win over Pittsburgh, 83-67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 22 points, Madison Hayes added a double-double and No. 21 North Carolina State…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 22 points, Madison Hayes added a double-double and No. 21 North Carolina State pulled away in the second half to beat Pittsburgh 83- 67 on Thursday night.

James made six 3-pointers — one off her career high — for the Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 in a row at home after their 10th straight victory over the Panthers (9-10, 1-5). Hayes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double this season.

Saniya Rivers totaled 15 points and seven assists for NC State. Zoe Brooks pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Khadija Faye had a career-high 28 points on 12-for-22 shooting for Pitt. Marley Washenitz added 16 points and Mikayla Johnson scored 11. Each of them also grabbed six rebounds.

Brooks had eight points to guide NC State to a 23-16 lead after one quarter. Faye had 10 points as she and Washenitz did all the scoring for Pittsburgh.

Brooklynn Miles made two free throws for the Panthers to tie the game at 32 with 3:50 left before halftime. James answered with a 3-pointer to help the Wolfpack take a 39-35 lead into the break.

Rivers scored 10 points in the third quarter to help increase NC State’s advantage to 63-54.

Pitt was coming off the greatest comeback in NCAA women’s basketball history after rallying from a 32-point deficit with 1:37 left in the first half to beat SMU 72-59. The Panthers, who trailed 49-18 at halftime, outscored the Mustangs 28-0 in the third quarter and 26-10 in the fourth.

Up next: NC State will host Virginia on Sunday. Pitt will host No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday.

