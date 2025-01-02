Ayres and Northwestern State host McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (5-7, 0-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-7, 1-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-7, 0-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-7, 1-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on McNeese after Sharna Ayres scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 57-51 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Demons have gone 3-1 at home. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Cowgirls have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents.

Northwestern State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.3% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Mireia Yespes is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.3 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

