Ayrault and the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans take on conference foe Nebraska

Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces No. 20 Michigan State in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Cornhuskers are 10-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Markowski averaging 5.5.

The Spartans are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game.

Nebraska averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is averaging 13.5 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Julia Ayrault is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

