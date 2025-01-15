Ayo-Faleye, Vermont Catamounts host the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats (9-9, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-9, 2-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-9, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-9, 2-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Binghamton in a matchup of America East teams.

The Catamounts are 5-1 on their home court. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye paces the Catamounts with 4.6 boards.

The Bearcats have gone 1-2 against America East opponents. Binghamton is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vermont’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Vermont allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 10.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.