Ayo-Faleye, Vermont Catamounts host the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats (9-9, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-9, 2-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-9, 1-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-9, 2-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -9.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ileri Ayo-Faleye and Vermont host Tymu Chenery and Binghamton in America East action Thursday.

The Catamounts are 5-1 in home games. Vermont is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 1-2 in conference play. Binghamton is third in the America East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 8.0.

Vermont scores 65.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 71.8 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton scores 5.8 more points per game (70.3) than Vermont gives up to opponents (64.5).

The Catamounts and Bearcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts.

Chenery is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.