Ayo-Faleye puts up 27 as Vermont downs NJIT 68-64

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye’s 27 points helped Vermont defeat NJIT 68-64 on Thursday night. Ayo-Faleye also had nine…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye’s 27 points helped Vermont defeat NJIT 68-64 on Thursday night.

Ayo-Faleye also had nine rebounds for the Catamounts (11-9, 4-1 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Highlanders (4-16, 1-4) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. NJIT also got 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Sebastian Robinson. Tim Moore Jr. also recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Vermont hosts UMBC and NJIT goes on the road to play Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.