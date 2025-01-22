Avila scores 21, Saint Louis defeats La Salle 64-52

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat La Salle 64-52 on Wednesday night. Avila…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat La Salle 64-52 on Wednesday night.

Avila also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Billikens (12-7, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kalu Anya added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Gibson Jimerson and Kalu Anya had 11 points apiece.

Deuce Jones led the way for the Explorers (10-9, 2-5) with 10 points and three steals. Demetrius Lilley added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for La Salle. Corey McKeithan also had eight points and three steals.

Saint Louis took the lead with 2:18 left in the first half and did not give it up. Avila led the Billikens with nine points in the first half to help build a 31-25 lead at the break. Saint Louis extended its lead to 43-27 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Avila scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

