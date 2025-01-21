Avila leads Saint Louis against La Salle after 24-point performance

La Salle Explorers (10-8, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-7, 4-1 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (10-8, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-7, 4-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays La Salle after Robbie Avila scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 63-59 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Billikens have gone 9-1 in home games. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.1.

The Explorers are 2-4 in conference play. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 7.1.

Saint Louis makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). La Salle averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.8 points.

Lilley is averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.