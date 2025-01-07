Avery, Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State visit Marchelus Avery and Oklahoma State in Big 12 action.

The Cowboys have gone 5-1 at home. Oklahoma State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Kansas State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma State scores 74.2 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 70.1 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.