Avery and Oklahoma State host Utah

Utah Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 2-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Utah after Marchelus Avery scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 85-57 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys are 7-2 in home games. Oklahoma State allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Utes are 4-5 in conference play. Utah is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Oklahoma State averages 72.4 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 70.1 Utah allows. Utah averages 76.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 74.9 Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.6 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is shooting 48.7% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.