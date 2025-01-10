Austin Peay visits Harrison and Bellarmine

Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-5, 2-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-5, 2-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Austin Peay after Hayley Harrison scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 71-67 victory over the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Knights are 6-1 on their home court. Bellarmine ranks seventh in the ASUN with 13.4 assists per game led by Hope Sivori averaging 3.2.

The Governors have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Bellarmine scores 75.3 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.0 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sivori averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

