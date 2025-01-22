Austin Peay visits Central Arkansas following Taylor’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-14, 1-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (7-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-14, 1-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Austin Peay after Layne Taylor scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-62 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Governors are 2-4 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay gives up 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 66.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 77.5 Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Governors match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Elias Cato is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 15.2 points for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

