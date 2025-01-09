Austin Peay takes on West Georgia in conference matchup

West Georgia Wolves (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Georgia Wolves (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shelton Williams-Dryden and West Georgia visit LJ Thomas and Austin Peay in ASUN play.

The Governors have gone 3-1 at home. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the ASUN with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Thomas averaging 12.7.

The Wolves have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Austin Peay’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

The Governors and Wolves face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Governors.

Kolten Griffin is averaging 9.5 points for the Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.