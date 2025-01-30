Austin Peay puts road win streak on the line against Stetson

Austin Peay Governors (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (10-9, 5-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-10, 4-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Stetson looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Hatters are 8-2 on their home court.

The Governors are 5-3 in ASUN play. Austin Peay has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stetson averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 60.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 67.9 Stetson allows.

The Hatters and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 17 points for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 3.6 points. La’Nya Foster is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

