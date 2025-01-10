Austin Peay hosts Queens after Ashby’s 20-point outing

Queens Royals (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-10, 1-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-10, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Austin Peay after Chris Ashby scored 20 points in Queens’ 75-73 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 3-2 in home games. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Queens is third in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 4.2.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Queens gives up. Queens’ 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Brookshire averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Ashby averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.