Austin Peay hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kimble’s 30-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-11, 1-3 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Austin Peay after George Kimble III scored 30 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-75 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Governors are 3-3 on their home court. Austin Peay gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-2 in conference games. Eastern Kentucky is seventh in the ASUN giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Austin Peay is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Governors.

Kimble is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 assists and three steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.