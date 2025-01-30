Austin Peay hosts Bellarmine after Haney’s 28-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-18, 0-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 3-5 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (3-18, 0-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Bellarmine after Isaac Haney scored 28 points in Austin Peay’s 88-84 overtime loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors have gone 4-3 in home games. Austin Peay has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 0-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks eighth in the ASUN scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jack Karasinski averaging 6.0.

Austin Peay is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sai Witt is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.