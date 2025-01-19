Auburn hosts Missouri in conference showdown

Missouri Tigers (11-9, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-9, 0-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SEC…

Missouri Tigers (11-9, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-9, 0-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Auburn and Missouri will play on Sunday.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 5-4 at home. Auburn is fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Auburn makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Auburn gives up.

The Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 7.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Auburn Tigers.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 14 points for the Missouri Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

