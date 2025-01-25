Auburn hosts Florida following Gaston’s 26-point game

Florida Gators (11-9, 2-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (10-10, 1-6 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Florida Gators (11-9, 2-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (10-10, 1-6 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Florida after Deyona Gaston scored 26 points in Auburn’s 96-56 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 at home. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Gators have gone 2-4 against SEC opponents. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Florida has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is shooting 53.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Tigers. Audia Young is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeriah Warren averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Liv McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.