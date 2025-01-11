Auburn faces No. 15 Kentucky, seeks to end 4-game skid

Auburn Tigers (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over No. 15 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Kentucky has a 13-1 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 0-3 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Kentucky averages 79.9 points, 22.8 more per game than the 57.1 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 34.2% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dazia Lawrence averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.