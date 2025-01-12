Auburn faces No. 15 Kentucky on 4-game slide

Auburn Tigers (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn is looking to break its four-game skid with a victory over No. 15 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Hassett averaging 8.5.

The Tigers are 0-3 in conference games. Auburn averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points greater than the 34.2% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is averaging 15.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Wildcats.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

