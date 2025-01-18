Auburn faces conference rival Missouri

Missouri Tigers (11-9, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-9, 0-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Laniah…

Missouri Tigers (11-9, 0-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-9, 0-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laniah Randle and Missouri take on Deyona Gaston and Auburn in SEC play Sunday.

The Auburn Tigers are 5-4 in home games. Auburn averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Auburn’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Auburn gives up.

The Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is averaging 22.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Auburn Tigers.

Abbey Schreacke is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Missouri Tigers, while averaging 9.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.