Atwell and UNC Greensboro host Samford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-6, 3-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-6, 3-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays Samford after Donovan Atwell scored 28 points in UNC Greensboro’s 78-75 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Samford ranks ninth in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game. Rylan Jones leads the Bulldogs averaging 5.9.

The Spartans are 3-0 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 6.1.

Samford averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Brownell is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Ronald Polite is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.