Atkins, Florida International Panthers to visit Adams, UTEP Miners

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-3 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes UTEP and Florida International face off on Saturday.

The Miners have gone 5-3 in home games. UTEP has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 3-2 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks third in the CUSA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Isnelle Natabou averaging 4.1.

UTEP’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.1 points.

Angena Belloso is averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

